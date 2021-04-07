Joe Biden didn’t mention Jesus in Easter address

President’s Biden’s Easter address never mentioned Jesus Christ. Are you surprised? His executive orders are strictly socialism leading to Marxist communism. Do you want to take back your vote? Too late!

Our founders wrote our nation’s Constitution via Christian and Judeo values. Jesus’ death on the cross, his resurrection on the third day, being Easter Sunday, is the most celebrated Christian holiday. Accepting Jesus as your savior guarantees eternal life. But Biden never mentioned Jesus during his Easter address?

Jim Hanson, an author, will have a new book out in May, “Winning the Second Civil War: Without Firing a Shot.” How much longer will you accept this socialistic path? Your government has put up high fences with barbed wire around the Capitol to protect themselves. Will their National Guard protect them? The irony is the law of large numbers. Millions and millions move into D.C. This occurred with the Soviet Union collapse in Moscow on Dec. 26, 1991. Will it happen in the U.S.?