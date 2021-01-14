 Skip to main content
John G. Neihardt’s accomplishments worth remembering
John G. Neihardt's accomplishments worth remembering

I was disappointed that there was no mention of John G. Neihardt’s 140th birthday on Jan. 8.

Neihardt was named Nebraska’s poet laureate 100 years ago, a title he still holds. He chronicled a fascinating time in this country’s history in his book “Cycle of the West,” and was far ahead of his time in writing the classic “Black Elk Speaks.” Every year, approximately 3,000 people visit the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft to honor and learn about Mr. Neihardt.

He is a Nebraskan who deserves to be celebrated.

