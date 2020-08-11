Congratulations, Heartland Lutheran High School! This fall marks your 20-year anniversary!

In the fall of 2000, the first HLHS classes were held at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island; today, Heartland Lutheran’s multi-building campus is on 25 acres at the corner of North Road and Husker Highway.

HLHS is part of a nation-wide network of nearly 2,000 Lutheran schools with 22,000 teachers and over 200,000 children and their families who are grateful for the opportunity to proclaim God’s grace and mercy while equipping the next generation of faithful Christians.

Please join Heartland Lutheran High School in celebrating God’s continued blessings on the ministry Christian schools; you can view a congratulatory message on their front lawn at 3900 West Husker Highway, Grand Island, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, their opening days of school.

