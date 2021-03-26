Just imagine: One veteran stands for all

I probably think somewhat differently than some people. Often when I am aware of a situation, I can “see a picture in my mind” of what it could look like. In this case, after seeing articles and reading letters to the editor about the possible eviction of Mr. Jack Wilson (a World War II veteran), from his home at the Regency and after thinking about what it must be like for him as he meets with the people in charge, I have a very clear picture of what it could look like if we “read between the lines” and use our imaginations.

Since my dad was a proud WWII veteran, and my son, Jim, served in the Marine Corps, I have a lot of respect for those who have served our country. I feel that we owe them a debt of gratitude, especially the ones who fought in one of the conflicts our country has been in since World War I. If we count all those who have served including WWI to the present day, there would be over 26,000,000 men and women who at one time are or were veterans. I like to picture Mr. Wilson standing before “the Regency authorities” and explaining why he should be allowed to stay where he is.