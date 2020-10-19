Karen Bredthauer doing a great job

Karen Bredthauer has done an excellent job as a Hall County commissioner, and I believe she should be reelected. With several years of business and agricultural experience, plus 12 years of public service, she has become a valuable board member. She is very conscientious, researches county issues and always keeps the best interests of Hall County residents in mind.

With a genuine concern for residents, Karen knows the issues and challenges they face as they work hard to provide for their families. She is always ready to listen to their concerns — a major one of these is taxes. Karen believes that Hall County can continue to provide the quality services that residents are accustomed to without raising their taxes. Her voting record reflects this.

Karen has been a good friend of mine for over 20 years, and I have seen her amazing work ethic and accomplishments firsthand. She has successfully operated a small business for many years. When she saw a need for more housing in Grand Island, she developed a residential area with affordable homes.

Karen has the experience, conservative values and sound judgment that a commissioner needs. Reelect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County board.