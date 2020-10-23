Karen Bredthauer experience key

Karen Bredthauer has brought a unique perspective to the county board with her energetic spirit. She researches and provides insight when confronting many issues facing Hall County.
Karen’s experience on the Hall County Regional Planning and Zoning Commission has enhanced her ability to bring forward rural housing subdivisions and the support of conditional use permits allowing for business growth. Karen’s life and government experiences have kept your Hall County property tax in check.
Vote with me in District 2 — Hall County deserves an experienced leader.
