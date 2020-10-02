Karen Bredthauer is a hard worker, proven conservative

I read that Karen Bredthauer is running for reelection to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. She is a proven conservative. She watches the county budget and gives great consideration to the taxpayer. There is a fine line between holding the budget and providing required services. She always researches every issue to find the best solution.

She has made very good business decisions in her own life. Karen has a quality work ethic and is extremely hard working. That has made her who she it.

We need an experienced county commissioner in these trying times. The pandemic has changed the economy in ways we never expected.

Vote for experience. Vote for Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.