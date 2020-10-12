Karen Bredthauer is experienced, hard-working commissioner

I would like to urge Hall County residents to support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner.
We have been friends for 15 years. She will bring common sense and ethics to the board. She listens to the concerns of the citizens of Hall County. She has fought and will continue to fight for spending of our tax dollars efficiently. She will spend the tax dollars as if they were her own, proving her honesty and ethics. She is able at keeping our taxes down while still balancing the budget. She has always been very knowledgeable and able to research the issues so that we can feel comfortable in relying on her for our outcomes.
So in finishing, I feel that we need to vote for experience and to re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County board.
