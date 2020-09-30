Karen Bredthauer is honest, trustworthy

I am writing in support of Karen Bredthauer for Hall County Board of Commissioners. Karen is experienced and fully committed to serving the best interest of the citizens of Hall County. She studies the question, researches the facts, asks questions and then makes a decision that will be the best for her county.

I have always found Karen to be honest and trustworthy. She is a hard worker and is a proven business person. Karen’s only interest is in doing the right thing for the people of Hall County — everything from keeping a lid on taxes to voting against extra frills and unnecessary expenditures.

Vote for Karen Bredthauer and let her continue to work for you.