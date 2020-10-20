Karen Bredthauer’s business success, volunteer work show her value

I have known Karen Bredthauer for 32 years. In that time I have watched her start and manage two successful personally owned small businesses and a diversified agricultural operation. She accomplished all of this while being actively engaged in the community through many volunteer efforts on the Hall County Regional Planning Commission, Interjurisdictional Board, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Habitat for Humanity Builders Committee and Hall County Board of Commissioners.

What makes Karen’s contribution to Hall County unique is her source of motivation and methods for being successful.

She is an independent entrepreneur with a genuine interest in working together to provide the goods, services, infrastructure and care necessary for the residents of this county to enjoy a high quality of life — now and in the future. Karen’s thoughtful and conservative nature is a perfect fit for an elected official’s need to identify concerns, consider opportunities for improvement, establish priorities and use creativity and innovation to deliver service to taxpayers at a reasonable cost.

She cares about the residents of Hall County, has been blessed with the talents to help us be the best we can be, and has put those talents to good use toward that end. Please join me in voting for Karen Bredthauer as Hall County commissioner, so that she can continue to provide the unique and successful leadership and effective stewardship that benefits us all.