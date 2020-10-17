Karen Bredthauer’s hands-on leadership valuable

Karen displays a realistic approach on life and dealing with issues and concerns facing Grand Island and Hall county taxpayers. My family has watched Karen be successful for over 30 years. From purchasing her first farm in 1990 to building a subdivision full of houses in 2012, no job is too tough.

Karen has proven over and over again to be a true leader by refusing to increase the tax levy, and balancing the county budget. As a result, she has enhanced the quality of life for seniors, veterans, young, and growing families. My family and I are extremely proud of Karen’s dedication to the board, and her hands-on leadership that always puts Hall County taxpayers first! Vote for an experienced commissioner, Karen Bredthauer.