Karen Bredthauer serves us well

Unite with me in re-electing Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner. Hall County has witnessed extraordinary resiliency navigating uncharted waters. Karen recognized there are many uncertainties that face the county. She has voted to be fiscally responsible for Hall County taxpayers, allowing funding to be available when a global pandemic struck Hall County. She worked with staff diligently to adjust their operational plans, ensuring the county would provide service to the public, while ensuring health, safety and well being to the county employees.