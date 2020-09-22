 Skip to main content
Karen Bredthauer should be re-elected to the Hall County Board of Commissioners

Karen has proven that she is a very conservative voter on the county board. Karen is a successful business woman who has developed and built a housing subdivision. She also manages farms which she purchased through her hard work and efforts.

She was raised on a farm but has lived in Grand Island for 35 years. She is familiar with issues associated with agriculture and the city community, which is very beneficial in the role at the Hall County board.

I know Karen served 8-1/2 years on the Regional Planning and Zoning Commission for Grand Island/Hall County. She gained valuable information she uses today in making good decisions for our county.

Vote for an experienced commissioner.

