Karen Bredthauer spends wisely

Join me Nov. 3 in re-electing Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. The leaders we elect to our communities are very important.

Karen is a thinker, a planner and a doer. She’s concerned about the economic future of Grand Island and Hall County. She is committed to fight for lower taxes. Karen’s voting record shows she has cut spending, resulting in putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking families.

Karen has done a great job. Determined that our property tax levy does not increase, she takes every project and issue seriously, making certain our tax dollars are spent wisely. Karen works hard and has expertise in knowing what is an absolute need and not just a want.