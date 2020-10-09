Karen Bredthauer supports our needs

Karen Bredthauer has been a real asset to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, and I’m extremely pleased to see that she is running for re-election. Karen is a hard worker who has supported controlled spending, lower taxes and concern about citizens living on fixed incomes. She also supports the needs of veterans and works diligently to enhance the quality of life for the entire community, especially the young and growing families of Hall County.

Karen Bredthauer has been an excellent public servant for 12 years. Being a small business and farm owner herself, she fully understands the problems of farm and small business operations. In my opinion, Karen’s honesty and integrity are unquestionable. I have known Karen for over 20 years and I’m proud to say that we’ll be voting for her. A vote for Karen is really a vote for you and your own family.