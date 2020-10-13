Karen Bredthauer treats taxpayers’ money like it was her own

I am writing to support Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
I have known Karen for more than 20 years. She is an amazing business woman and her work ethic is commendable when it comes to budgeting. She is not only conservative, but also treats the taxpayers’ money like it was her own, making every dollar count.
Karen Bredthauer has been and will continue to be a county commissioner we can all be proud of. For great representation, re-elect Karen Bredthauer Hall County commissioner.
