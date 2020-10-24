Karen Bredthauer works on county board to keep taxes down

When casting your vote for Hall County Board of Commissioners, District 2, make sure you vote for Karen Bredthauer. She works very hard to keep Hall County taxes and spending controlled. She has a diversified business and agricultural farm background. She knows what hard work and sweat labor is all about. She realizes how to stretch a dollar to make it count for hard working taxpayers. Karen works to keep taxes from rising in our community and business districts. This is not the time to increase any taxes.