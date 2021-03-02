Keep electric bikes off Grand Island hike and bike trails

Recently I read in the Letters to the Editor column of the Grand Island Independent that an individual believes that because the Nebraska Revised Statue Chapter 60-61 states that electric-powered bicycles that are pedal-assisted are not considered motorized vehicles, they should be allowed on the Grand Island hike and bike trails.

Actually, this state statue is not relative to, and has very little to do with, whether the e-bikes (electrical motorized bicycles) should be allowed on the Grand Island hike and bike trails.

The rules governing the Grand Island trails are intended to ensure the safety of the individuals who utilize these trails. Thus, as written, these rules explicitly forbid electric-powered bicycles on the trails.

I would also like to add that in the dozen or more encounters that I have personally experience with persons riding the prohibited e-bikes on the hike and bike trails:

— None of the persons on these e-bikes have been peddling.

— The majority of the persons riding the e-bikes on the trails have been traveling at speeds in excess of 15 mph.

— None of the e-bike riders have slowed down when passing me.