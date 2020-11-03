Keep God in mind as Thanksgiving approaches

Elaine Sickler’s letter to the editor spoke clearly of parallels between the Roman Empire’s fall and weakness in the United States’ present situation of division, denial of others’ rights, and decadence. She also spoke of the decay of religion and the need to pray.

Today, hearts seem hardened and some places of worship have denied we have a creator. We are at the time of year when voting is done, then Thanksgiving will come, and Christmas will be celebrated. Will God be forgotten or left unthanked and Christmas be another season when Jesus’ birth is being discarded or diminished?

When we quickly say the Pledge of Allegiance, do we own the reality of the awesomeness of our Creator God? Please bring humility to Him at your Thanksgiving meal and warm yourselves in the Truth that God sent His Son to earth for use. Keep these basics real this year.