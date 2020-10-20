Keep Karen Bredthauer on county board

I would like to urge all Hall County District 2 residents to support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner.
I know Karen’s work ethic. She is not satisfied until the job is done well. While she has served on the Hall County Board of Commissioners, I have followed her discussions and her votes. Karen has acted in the same way with taxpayer money as she does with her own — making every dollar count while keeping taxes down and balancing the budget.
I will be voting for Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner. You will be well served by doing the same.
