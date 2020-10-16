Keep Karen Bredthauer on Hall County board

Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer is dedicated to the Grand Island community. Because of the fiscal restraints that Karen supports, Hall County had the money in hand to repair the bridges and roads damaged in the 2019 bomb cyclone flooding.

Karen has years of experience as a commissioner, making difficult decisions. Karen is the best candidate to make decisions when budgeting Hall County tax dollars.

Karen is my commissioner. I am very happy with her voting history. Please give Karen Bredthauer your vote for Hall County District 2 commissioner.