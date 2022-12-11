This week I had an appointment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Everyone I saw was so helpful and cheery.
Then my wife and I ate at Texas Roadhouse for a fantastic meal and service. While seated, a gentleman came up to me and thanked me for my service in Vietnam and our country. When we went to leave, we were told that our meal was paid for by this gentleman. The manager of Texas Roadhouse also visited our table. It left us grateful, emotional and thankful. What a blessed day.
Thank you to this fine gentleman and his wife and Texas Roadhouse. Let us all keep this spirit of kindness in our hearts during the holiday season.
Jerrow Sheldon
Kearney