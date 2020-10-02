 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keren Bredthauer’s life experience valuable on county board
0 comments

Keren Bredthauer’s life experience valuable on county board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Bredthauer is a valuable asset to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. I have known Karen for more than 20 years, both professionally and personally. Karen has proven she has the skills to effectively serve the citizens of Hall County.

Her background is full of personal, rural and city experiences that give her an advantage over other candidates. This experience has provided her with understanding and the ability to represent Hall County residents that work hard and don’t have extra dollars for excessive taxes.

Cast your vote for a conservative candidate, Karen Bredthauer.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts