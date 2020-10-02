Keren Bredthauer’s life experience valuable on county board

Karen Bredthauer is a valuable asset to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. I have known Karen for more than 20 years, both professionally and personally. Karen has proven she has the skills to effectively serve the citizens of Hall County.

Her background is full of personal, rural and city experiences that give her an advantage over other candidates. This experience has provided her with understanding and the ability to represent Hall County residents that work hard and don’t have extra dollars for excessive taxes.