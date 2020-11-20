 Skip to main content
Kids Kingdom needs upkeep
Kids Kingdom needs upkeep

I was at Kids Kingdom in Stolley Park and it looks like crap. There are missing roof slats in some of the turrets and it needs to be painted. This should be the crown jewel of this city and instead we are putting money in the ball fields at Eagle Scout Lake.

This is a travesty. Why does the city of Grand Island insist on wasting money on stuff and not maintaining the stuff we have for our children? It’s pretty sad that we can’t maintain parks but can buy new furniture for offices in City Hall.

When does the foolishness end?

