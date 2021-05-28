Killing LB376 shows Nebraska is ‘not for everyone’

I am forever tied to Nebraska. My entire extended family is from Northeast Nebraska. My parents still live there. I went to college at Wayne State. My husband and I have both worked and paid income taxes in Nebraska for 12 years. But our daughter can’t live in Nebraska.

She has Down syndrome which means she needs extensive medical services and therapeutic interventions. If we moved to Nebraska, she would lose access to Medicaid and her home and community-based services while she sat on the Developmental Disabilities waitlist for 7-10 years. Being able to access Medicaid means we don’t have to choose between Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy. Can you imagine having to ration care and make the choice between your child learning to talk or walk?

The Family Support Waiver, LB376, would have provided another tool to address the 7-10-year waitlist for individuals with developmental disabilities in Nebraska. Families would have had access to Medicaid and a small budget to pay for respite, specialized childcare, and home and vehicle modifications necessary for their children. But the Nebraska Unicameral killed the bill last week. Families were referred to as millionaires taking advantage of the state. Not true. They are parents who are trying to provide for their children and hoping it doesn’t cost them their homes, marriages and ability to work or cause them to flee to another state that provides better access to services. I guess the state motto is right “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone.”