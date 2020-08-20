Know where candidates stand on eliminating payroll taxes

There has been talk of eliminating payroll taxes of late from some Republicans. These taxes fund Social Security and Medicare. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of living for a household in the state of Nebraska is $56,142 per year. That figure includes expenditures for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous items.
One million dollars invested in a 6% annuity will yield $60,000/year or $5,000/month before taxes. Would that amount be sufficient to sustain the cost of living if Social Security did not exist? Take into consideration health insurance would have to be paid out of that amount. There would be no Medicare.
I have contacted Sen. Ben Sasse, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith and asked how they would vote on this issue. No answers have been forthcoming. This is very important as few people will have $1 million in their retirement accounts when they want to retire.
There is an upcoming election and this issue should be at the top of everyone’s concerns when casting their ballot.