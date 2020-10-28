Know where your candidate stands before you vote

It’s more important than ever before to cast your vote in this year’s election. It’s just as important to know your candidate.

Gary Quandt consistently votes for no levy increase in Hall County for property taxes. Gary does not support adding the additional 1% budget expense allowed by a majority vote of the county board. Gary does support caring for Hall County senior citizens and our veterans. He supports law enforcement, leading to a safer community.

If you believe in lower property taxes, caring for senior citizens and our veterans, and if you stand with law enforcement, Gary Quandt is the candidate for you. Vote Gary Quandt for Hall County commissioner.