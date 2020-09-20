Kruse leaves behind legacy of dedication to golfing community

Don Kruse, head PGA professional and director of golf at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, will be retiring on Oct. 20.
Don started as the assistant golf pro at GI Municipal in 1977 during the inaugural season. He took over the director role in 2007. For the past 43 years, Don has been a valuable contributor to not only Jackrabbit Run GC but to the Grand Island and Central Nebraska golfing community.
Don has worked tirelessly, promoting and teaching, golf to the youth, men, women and seniors in Grand Island. Youth programs, high school golf, and the men’s, women’s and senior leagues are only some of the contributions that Don has made. The long hours put in to host the tournaments over the years never dampened his spirits.
Tens of thousands of golfers have entered the course on Shady Bend Road to be greeted by the same friendly face for the past 43 years. Words could hardly describe the importance that Don has had on golfers over the past 43 years. His service to golf has clearly created a quality of life in Grand Island that is immeasurable.
I was one of those golfers who played high school golf at Muni in 1977. I remember Don then, and have gotten to know Char and Don over the past several years. Both have given both their time and effort to create the treasure that is known as Jackrabbit Run.
As the endless days are coming to an end, I want to express my gratitude to Don for his years of service. Although a private contractor for the city, your service, both in quantity and quality, has been greatly appreciated. I encourage anyone who knows Don to wish him well over the next 30 days.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!