Lack of diversity in opposition to medical marijuana bill

I would like to take this opportunity to talk about the lack of diversity at the governor’s press conference pertaining to the legalized medical cannabis bill that made it out of committee onto the legislative floor for debate.

This is an issue that demands diversity. This new piece of legislation should not be hijacked right out of committee by a small group of wealthy whites who do not represent the folks affected by this legislation. The governor and Tom Osborne kept using cognitive thinking as a sticking point for young people and athletes. If this is true, why has Nebraska not had a winning season since Scott Frost days? Why have all professional sports removed cannabis from the banned substance list?

We have a sheriff who absolutely lacks diversity on his police force. We have a governor that is obsessed with using federal tax dollars to finance his manufactured prison crisis. But yet the governor refuses to use these tax dollars to lift up the working poor.

We had a pharmacist at the news conference that kept using data as a sticking point. Well, we have data that suggest cannabis legislation was created over a century ago to target Mexican, native and African cultures. And there’s modern data that indicates these minority groups are getting arrested at four times the rate of whites. With all respect, sir, that’s all the data I need.