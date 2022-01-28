Latinos deserve representation at all levels

Here we are, in the state of Nebraska, where the biggest minority happens to be Latino and at the same time we have bills trying to make it easier to vote in the federal government, but obstruction keeps them gridlocked.

At the same time at the state level, we have state senators speaking and stating that we must restrict voting and reduce voting on minorities and people of color. We are frankly tired of being ignored, suppressed and promised solutions to something as simple as voting. These institutions were meant for non-people of color to vote. We overcame with the Civil Rights Act led by Martin Luther King and César Chávez, but here we are in 2020 fighting for those same rights that our ancestors clearly fought for.

The Latino minority not only contributes to the agricultural industry but are the agricultural industry in Nebraska. Our rights are ignored in work, our rights are ignored in representation, our rights are ignored at the state level and now at the federal level. We should not fear people of color voting. You should fear the government overreach restrictions on people being able to vote.

Many state Martin Luther King, but do you actually mean those words of justice, clarity and a brighter future for America, meaning each and every minority in Grand Island being able to cast a ballot. We certainly didn’t climb a mountaintop just to be thrown back. All we ask for is what’s on paper and that is equality before the law.