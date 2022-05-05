Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the state, communities, counties and the State Patrol are scrambling to find individuals who have the physical and mental skills to be officers in the state. As critical as this workforce shortfall appears to be, there is only one candidate running for governor who is making the commitment to do something about it, and that is Charles Herbster.

He is a fifth-generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith. He has campaigned on a law-and-order platform that includes bringing good people to Nebraska who can meet the standards for being good law enforcement officers. His plan includes incentives to attract officers to even the most remote reaches of the state. I am excited by his commitment to law enforcement and criminal justice reform. His leadership will make a difference.

Nebraska needs leadership, and Herbster is the only real leader running for governor. I wear a badge and a gun and am charged to make Nebraska a safe place to raise a family. I trust Herbster to be the kind of governor who will have my back while I have yours. Vote for Herbster on Tuesday.