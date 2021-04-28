LB364: Opportunities for private education

From a young age, my parents taught me the value of hard work and sacrifice. My seven siblings and I helped my father with raising cattle and crops, and we helped our mother in her work running the house and raising us.
I knew that sending us to a Christian school was important to my parents, but I learned about what it takes to invest in that education even earlier than expected.
When I was 12 years old, and in the middle of my first year at Nebraska Christian, my parents told me that they needed help making our family’s school payments. Because I already valued my education so much, I did not hesitate to help with my school tuition with the money I had earned from raising and selling bucket calves.
When I started a summer job detasseling after my eighth-grade year, my parents helped me make a system for organizing the money I earned. I knew that with every paycheck I earned, 30% would be saved, 30% would go to my school tuition, 30% would be for spending, and 10% would go to my church.
Starting my freshman year, I applied for scholarships to help with tuition payments. I’m grateful that donors made scholarships possible for me and many others attending my school.
My family and I have made many sacrifices to keep my siblings and me in private education because we believe that Christian education is crucial to our growth and development into mature adults. As a senior at Nebraska Christian, I know that my education has prepared me for college and to pursue my dream of becoming a teacher.
While my family was able to make private education work, some families can’t afford it no matter how much they sacrifice. A friend from my church youth group wanted so badly to attend Nebraska Christian, but her family could not afford it. She should be able to attend the school that is best for her, regardless of her family’s income.
There is a bill being considered by the Nebraska Legislature, LB364, that would help kids like my friend and so many others across the state. The Opportunity Scholarships Act (LB364) would provide more scholarship opportunities for low-income families to choose an education that works for them.
I will forever be thankful for the parents, teachers, staff and donors who have made my education possible. I hope that our state senators will see the value in passing LB364 and making a great education possible for every child in Nebraska.