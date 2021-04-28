LB364: Opportunities for private education

From a young age, my parents taught me the value of hard work and sacrifice. My seven siblings and I helped my father with raising cattle and crops, and we helped our mother in her work running the house and raising us.

I knew that sending us to a Christian school was important to my parents, but I learned about what it takes to invest in that education even earlier than expected.

When I was 12 years old, and in the middle of my first year at Nebraska Christian, my parents told me that they needed help making our family’s school payments. Because I already valued my education so much, I did not hesitate to help with my school tuition with the money I had earned from raising and selling bucket calves.

When I started a summer job detasseling after my eighth-grade year, my parents helped me make a system for organizing the money I earned. I knew that with every paycheck I earned, 30% would be saved, 30% would go to my school tuition, 30% would be for spending, and 10% would go to my church.

Starting my freshman year, I applied for scholarships to help with tuition payments. I’m grateful that donors made scholarships possible for me and many others attending my school.