LB376 critical to survival of special-needs children, families

My son, Clay, was born at 37 weeks; he had Down syndrome and a complete atrioventricular septal defect that would require heart surgery. When he was 6 weeks old, he stopped eating and began turning blue; it was time for surgery, and that was followed by an extended stay at Children’s Hospital. We had applied for the Aged & Disabled Waiver, at the direction of our service coordinator, only to be denied because Clay was “too healthy.” He did not need supplemental oxygen or a feeding tube to survive.

It took us almost five years to pay off the hospital bills associated with his heart defect. Every year, we meet our $7,000 deductible within just a few short months. We pay thousands of dollars a year for Clay to benefit from the early intervention of out-of-pocket speech, occupational and physical therapy. We have been on the Developmental Disabilities waiting list since Clay was an infant and were told a likely expectation is that he will never get off the waiting list as a minor. Knowing that surrounding states offer several waivers to ensure that families have access to services, with little or no waiting lists, makes this reality sting even worse. Nebraska can do better; the state is just choosing not to. Senators, this is on you. Please support LB376.