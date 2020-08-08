Local governments are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the people in their communities. They should be able to pass laws that are proven to promote good health, well-being and support the ability for people to reach their full potential.
Elements of Legislative Bill 632 would take this ability away from our cities and counties. The bill attempts to prohibit city-by-city regulation of containers, including plastic bags, bottles and cups. However, it would also restrict local governments from implementing stronger regulations than state law that go far beyond controlling containers, to controlling merchandise, meaning that when communities attempt to pass local public health policies, their hands will be tied.
Meanwhile, special interests will benefit from state interference. Blocking local democracy allows Big Tobacco to protect their profits by preventing the passage of local tobacco control policies that would prevent kids from using their products and help others quit.
As a cancer caregiver and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I urge our lawmakers to oppose any legislation that strips away control from cities and counties and hinders future advocacy efforts to reduce suffering and death from cancer. It’s my hope that senators remove preemption language from LB632.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.