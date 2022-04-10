 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lebensraum management worked diligently to assist family

On behalf of Steve and Cindy Paustian and our family members, we wish to extend our extreme appreciation to the management and direct-care staff of Lebensraum Assisted Living. Our loved one, who resides at Lebensraum, recently experienced a medical emergency in which she was hospitalized and subsequently required additional rehabilitation before returning to Lebensraum.

Deb Halm, Lebrensraum owner, and Megan Corona, Lebrensraum administrator, immediately contacted me to explain the circumstances and offer their emotional support for our family. Megan also was instrumental in providing the health status of our loved one to the hospital professionals in a timely and efficient manner.

Corona was in constant contact with Steve and me to offer information, advocacy or assistance with whatever we needed during that stressful time.

When our loved one returns to Lebrensraum, she will be welcomed by an extremely professional team of experienced caregivers who provide the highest level of physical and social support while kindly attending to her personal needs.

Steve and Cindy Paustian

and family

