Legislature must address workplace protections

In 1894 Sen. James Henderson Kyle of South Dakota introduced bill S. 730 to Congress proposing the creation of the national holiday of “Labor Day.” This holiday was to take place each year on the first Monday of September. This holiday was introduced in part as a response to a series of violent labor strikes that were crushed by U.S. troops that same year.
While conditions have substantially improved for working people since that time, the plight of Nebraska’s meatpacking workers suggests that we are not so far removed from this bloody past as we would like to believe. This has especially been made clear with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Nebraska, since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have been identified as meatpacking workers. In addition, 230 of these workers have required hospitalization and at least 21 have died.
For years, the rate of meatpacking workers losing time, or changing jobs, because of injury has been 70% higher than the average for manufacturing workers overall. In 2020 the threat of a deadly virus compounded the risks these workers already faced from the violence associated with this type of work.
Meatpacking workers continue to need our support and solidarity. Recently, a large coalition of racial justice groups have called for a special session of the Unicameral to address the deep problems we face with systematic discrimination and police violence. In addition, they also demand that this session make changes to employment law to ensure greater workplace protections from COVID-19 and greater workplace testing for the virus.
Uniting in solidarity behind this initiative would go far in ensuring that the “equality and dignity” of Nebraska’s meatpacking workers can genuinely be recognized this Labor Day.
