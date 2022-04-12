The world is in pretty dire straights. I believe we have turned our backs to Jesus Christ. We have our minds and hearts tuned in on possessions and politics. They’re the things that got us in trouble in the first place.

We need to put our trust in Jesus Christ, the one who’s bigger than all our problems and the only one who can help us. We all think we can solve our problems by ourselves, but we control so much we get out of control. Just turn to the Lord, talk to him and he will take care of them. Jesus came to set the world on fire. We all need to be fire starters. Jesus is the light of the world and shines through all of us. You don’t put a basket over your lamp, you take it off and let the Lord shine from you.

I go out on the streets and try to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. I also give crucifix necklaces to men and women to wear on the outside of their clothing to show an outward sign of their love for Jesus Christ. What the Holy Spirit has asked me to do is much harder than I thought it would be. We need to get over being embarrassed if someone looks at you funny or says something. I believe that’s the Holy Spirit telling you one more soul needs to be saved. Jesus loves us so much and I don’t understand why we wouldn’t want to share that with everyone we meet.

In Revelation 3:20, Jesus says,”Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hears my voice, and opens the door, I will come to him.”

He’s there all the time, let him into your heart. Come, Lord Jesus.