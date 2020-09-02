 Skip to main content
Let President Trump do his job
I’m a Republican. I don’t always vote party lines, but this year I am 100%.

The Democrats still can’t get over Hillary Clinton’s lost election. Look at the Democratic cities that have looting and killing of innocent people.

The news media, except FOX, is pro Democrats. They have done everything to discredit President Trump. Does he do everything right — certainly not, do we? He’s done so many good things that have outweighed the bad.

I doubt Joe Biden will ever debate. If he does, who will ask the hard questions regarding the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, illegal immigrants, trade deals and many more topics? Biden can’t do this; he hasn’t for 47 years. He’s run by the do-nothing Democrats.

Let Trump do his job — Keep America Great. God bless Trump and God bless America.

