Let’s create a model of old Central City school

To rebuild it as it was would be monumental and could cost millions of dollars. I have an idea that is practical and achievable. My idea is to build a model of the high school exactly as it was in the mid-’60s. The base would be 5 feet square with the model 2½to 3 feet tall in the center. The model would be lifelike with landscaping. It would be from the curb to halfway in the back the old football practice yard and halfway to the gym and some of the south yard. My idea is so the top could come off exposing the top floor where the study hall, classrooms and library were. Then that could be removed to show where the first floor classrooms, principal’s office, etc., were. Then these sections could be put back. The model would be put out at the Merrick County Historical Museum and once in a while displayed at the Central City Library.