Let’s honor real heroes who helped sick

I don’t like stereotypes. I was a truck driver for over 20 years and 3 million miles and know all too well the public’s narrow perception. I also know we have nobody to blame but ourselves when we threw trash on the road, intimidate other drivers, etc.

But that is a minority of drivers. Just like it is a minority showing off their faux patriotism with their convey to D.C. Desecrating the American flag with a 3,000-mile journey to gain attention for something as petty as personally avoiding the fight against an deadly virus. A shot in the arm? Oh, my goodness.

A million people dead! That is what future generations will remember. The real heroes are the ones who stepped up to stop the spread and to bravely help the sick. I would like to see that on the front page of The Independent over and over again. They can’t be praised enough!

In closing, I would like to add this for all of you whining about government overreach. If you get a letter from the government telling you where and when to report for a physical exam because our country needs you to step up and serve, then you can complain. That will be another opportunity to show what you are made of and become a real hero to your grandchildren.

