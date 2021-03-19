Letter doesn’t reflect how Donald Trump acted during presidency

In response to Gerald Schenck’s letter on March 17 in which he stated that during Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump did not spend “four years trying to win an election with innuendos and lying to the whole country and world.” I have to disagree on both counts.

The former president’s lies (and innuendos) were tracked: over 30,000 during his four years in office. As far as not spending four years trying to win an election? You must not have known that he filed his official paperwork to run for reelection with the Federal Election Commission on the day he was inaugurated. If you are interested in facts and the truth, you need to read and listen to a wide variety of news sources.