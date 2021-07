Kids learning valuable lessons working during summer

I live behind Walnut Middle School. I see the vehicles and buses very early in the morning and just saw a bus come back from the fields at 3:15 p.m.

I would like to applaud the young children, their parents and crews that have our young people working. They’re teaching them that it is not so easy to ask for money and have it handed to you.

Thank you, young ones, and God bless you all. I hope you succeed in life in meeting your goals.