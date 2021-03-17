Letters are hateful, but God will forgive those who hate

I am responding to the many letters to the editor or Gerald Kosmicki. I am a registered Democrat and I voted for President Trump the last two elections. His presidency amounted to what was best for the people of the U.S., not spending four years trying to win an election with innuendos and lying to the whole country and world.

President Biden will do only what Democrats, like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, tell him to do. He’s not running this country.

Hate is a very bad word, but in Kosmicki’s letters all I read is hate, then he thanked God for the death of Rush Limbaugh. Does he think Limbaugh’s passing will stop his message? I and millions of other Americans will continue to listen to what he started, very similar to Martin Luther King.

God will forgive those who hate; so will I.