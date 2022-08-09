Letters: Readers discuss abortion, Trump, health care

Constitution

doesn’t guarantee

abortion rightsDemocrats, feminists and liberals are outraged that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned. They viscously attack the Supreme Court, “It has destroyed the rule of law, the Constitution.” Oh how they praised the Supreme Court when they won.

Here is a fact they don’t want the American people to know. Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork and two other constitutional scholars reported that under the U.S. Constitution judges at all levels cannot grant rights or take away constitutional rights. My comments, only through the legislative or constitutional amendment process, can rights be granted. For over 60 years Democrats and liberals have used liberal activist judges to achieve what the American people wouldn’t allow under the legislative process. And what makes this even egregious is the Democrats, liberals and media immediately push these manufactured rights as laws.

For decades Democrats and liberals have touted that women have a constitutional right to abortion. As Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas aptly pointed out in his opinion, “Nowhere in the Constitution does it grant a woman the right to an abortion.”

Another topic, it’s now being reported that over 20% of students have a mental health problem. What they’re taught in school is what is causing their depression and anxiety. Paula Rutten of Palmer made a very good statement the beginning of June in her Letter to the Editor, “Students are told they’re worthless and there is no meaning to life.” Every single problem in public schools — bad behavior, drugs, low grades, disrespect — are nonexistent in parochial, private, chartered and church schools, in my opinion. That’s because they have discipline, high standards and grades and give students a good education in all subjects and aren’t taught liberal indoctrination.

Gary Kelsch

Grand Island

Real GOP

members without

a 2024 candidateEver since Donald Trump herded most of the GOP into the Trump cult, conventional Republicans lacked a home. Many members remained silent or joined the crude parade, even though Trump didn’t represent their values, hoping for better days, which never arrived.

Are the straight members quietly grooming their candidate (Pence or ??) to announce after Trump declares in or out?

Trump is a far less attractive 2024 prospect after the Jan. 6 revelations. In the past we may have elected someone who turned out to be a crook, but this time we know in advance of Trump’s criminal actions while in the White House, just not yet indicted! And the U.S. has no provisions for a president serving from prison. Voters should act accordingly.

Lavon Sumption

Lincoln

No justice for victimSo much has been said about the 10-year old girl who needed to get an abortion. I feel for her and her parents, but what about the guy who made the decision to have a few minutes of cruel pleasure.

She will suffer — physically, emotionally, mentally and the list goes on for the rest of her life. But the guy will perhaps serve some jail time, and then the rest of his life he is free to do whatever he wants with no long-term affects. It would take someone as depraved as he is to administer the punishment he deserves, but sure isn’t fair. Registering as a sex offender, if he does until he is caught not doing it, is a small price to pay for the awful pain he has administered.

Jeanie Edghill

Grand Island

Help for

prescription drugsAs someone who advocates for patients’ access to dependable health care, I know how critical prescription drugs can be for proper care. It is daunting for uninsured or underinsured patients to access regular medical care and prescriptions.

The 340B program is geared specifically to provide discounted medications to Federally Qualified Health Centers and the vulnerable patients they serve. The 340B program requires prescription drug manufacturers to provide discounts, as much as 50%, to eligible entities, such as non-profit hospitals and clinics. When the hospitals or clinics bill Medicare, they are allowed to retain the full medication cost in order to help pay for their charity care.

There are over 38,000 facilities currently using the 340B program. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 340B purchases totaled $29.9 billion, making it the second largest federal prescription drug program. It has grown far beyond its original scope. Additional guidance is needed especially regarding those who qualify as a 340B patient. This will ensure that hospitals and clinics are best using this critical program, helping those who really need it, and keeping it strong for years to come.

Kari Stofer

Grand Island

When does

life begin?With last month’s release of its Dobbs opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court aimed to enshrine within federal law the principle that human life begins at conception. This assumption, however, viciously ignored one undeniable fact: there is no universal moral, scientific, religious or philosophical agreement regarding when life begins. Across faiths, political perspectives and academic disciplines, there exists a diversity of opinions relevant to this subject.

As Scott Gilbert, professor of biology at Swarthmore College, has written, “…there is no consensus among scientists as to when personhood begins.” And as NPR’s Sarah McCammon wrote when summarizing the perspective of religious groups regarding abortion, “Polls suggest that while a majority of Americans support abortion rights and oppose overturning Roe, views on abortion are closely tied to religion. Jewish, Buddhist, Unitarian and nonreligious Americans express some of the strongest support for abortion rights in surveys. Within Christianity, there is a wide variety of views.”

Bluntly, there is no overarching and abiding consensus regarding the starting point of a human life. Especially for this reason, laws banning abortion are fundamentally flawed and lack both justification and grounding. Moreover, abortion bans are white supremacist in origin as they disparately impact Black women and communities of color.

Let’s keep Nebraska ban-free and ensure reproductive justice for every single person here. Period.

Trey Coley Lusk

Founder and Board Secretary

NE Religious Council for Reproductive Freedom

Lincoln

Explaining

abortion to GodEvery day I read in the newspaper about abortion, and also hear about the pros and cons about abortion. I’m hearing and reading mostly about women who give their opinions as to why. Thinking and praying about abortion, this would be my concern.

When your life here is over, you will have to explain to our heavenly Father why you destroyed his creation, why you didn’t work hard to find a solution and why you didn’t pray to God for help. He does provide miracles. He saved me and my fourth child. Just trust him.

Elizabeth “Betty” Keep

St. Paul

Kudos to detasseling companiesI would like to applaud the detasseling companies for giving our young ones a chance to work. It gives our young ones a chance to make money, meet new friends and know what hard work is.

I commend the parents for taking and picking up their loved ones in their busy schedule. Thank you and God bless you all.

Virginia Arvizo

Grand Island