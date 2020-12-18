Listen to and heed health professionals’ advice

She has a difficult and stressful job. The Dec 16 Independent article “Fighting Backlash” reports on the threats, intimidation and rejection that her colleagues have suffered across the country.

I pray Ms. Anderson has not and will not have the same experiences.

The article is adjacent to an article about the first vaccine administration in Hall County. That is great news but it does not lessen our need in the months to come to listen to and heed the advice of health professionals like Ms. Anderson.