Local tobacco compliance results promising

Thirty-seven Hall County businesses were checked for tobacco compliance in April by the Nebraska State Patrol. Out of the 37 checked, all 37 were found to be in compliance with the state’s tobacco laws, according to Tobacco Free Hall County. Due to COVID-19, our last compliance check was done in 2019. The previous tobacco compliance check in December 2019 showed 96% compliance, with 27 businesses found to be in compliance out of 28.

The retail outlets checked during the effort included convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, bars and liquor stores. It is illegal for youths to purchase tobacco products under the age of 21. Tobacco compliance checks hold tobacco retailers accountable to the state’s tobacco laws. Compliance checks are a prevention action that decrease youth access to tobacco. We plan to continue tobacco compliance checks in Hall County and hope with education that we can move our tobacco compliance in Hall County to a sustainable 100%.

Funding for the Hall County checks was provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.