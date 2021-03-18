Local World War II veteran needs our help

Jack Wilson, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, has resided at Regency Retirement Residence in Grand Island for over 11 years. On Oct. 20, 2020, veteran Wilson was given a 30-day notice to vacate his place of residence. The termination was to take effect Nov. 30, 2020. Since the notice to vacate, Wilson has continued to reside at Regency Retirement Residence, without any incidents for the past five months. Why evict him now?

He has a pending court date in April of 2021 to force his eviction. In the court document filed it states, “complaint for restitution of premises and past due rent.” Veteran Wilson has stated that he has not been and is not delinquent on past due rent. Veteran Wilson has not been provided a valid reason for this eviction.

There have been attempts to communicate and discuss this issue with Peg Marsh, registered agent, and Steve Miles, current president of their board, (as listed with the secretary of state’s office) with no success. Veteran Wilson has earned his right to be provided with the reasons for his eviction. He served his country during a time of great need so that we all can live in the greatest country on earth.

It is now time for those of us who appreciate our freedom to stand up and support Jack Wilson. I would encourage everyone to call Peg Marsh at Regency at 308-381-4553 and Steve Miles at 308-379-4627 to ask them to hold a board meeting to rescind this eviction. Let Jack Wilson live in the home that he has known for the past 11 years with dignity and pride. He has earned that right.