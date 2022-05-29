Looking for an explanation for Smith’s baby formula vote

On March 16, our representative, Congressman Adrian Smith, tweeted “No parent should have to worry how they’ll feed their baby, especially not because the shelves are empty. That’s why I joined House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik at a press conference to demand the Biden administration address the infant formula shortage.”

Two days later, on March 18, Congressman Smith voted against a bill to spend $28 million — mere pennies to the federal budget — to secure more formula and prevent similar shortages in the future. Rep. Don Bacon from Omaha, a Republican just like Rep. Smith, voted in favor of the bill.

Needless to say, it is difficult to square these positions from Congressman Smith and from the outside looking in, it would appear as though his strategy is nothing more than to blame President Biden for a very serious problem, and then work to undermine attempts to fix that problem so that his party could continue criticizing the president for political expediency purposes.

Such rank cynical partisan games, in which our youngest and most vulnerable are used as pawns for the political aims of politicians and parties, should be intolerable to everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

Congressman Smith, who professes to be pro-life, owes his constituents an explanation.