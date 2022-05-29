 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for an explanation for Smith’s baby formula vote

  • Updated
  • 0

On March 16, our representative, Congressman Adrian Smith, tweeted “No parent should have to worry how they’ll feed their baby, especially not because the shelves are empty. That’s why I joined House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik at a press conference to demand the Biden administration address the infant formula shortage.”

Two days later, on March 18, Congressman Smith voted against a bill to spend $28 million — mere pennies to the federal budget — to secure more formula and prevent similar shortages in the future. Rep. Don Bacon from Omaha, a Republican just like Rep. Smith, voted in favor of the bill.

Needless to say, it is difficult to square these positions from Congressman Smith and from the outside looking in, it would appear as though his strategy is nothing more than to blame President Biden for a very serious problem, and then work to undermine attempts to fix that problem so that his party could continue criticizing the president for political expediency purposes.

Such rank cynical partisan games, in which our youngest and most vulnerable are used as pawns for the political aims of politicians and parties, should be intolerable to everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

People are also reading…

Congressman Smith, who professes to be pro-life, owes his constituents an explanation.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Support marriage, fathers

Up until the early ‘70s, fidelity and marriage was encouraged and celebrated. Men took pride in working, supporting their wives and families a…

‘Reduce world suffering’

A cat owner at a veterinarian clinic is crying because the veterinarian made a decision to withhold the cat because of suspecting intentional …

Headline questioned

I don’t know what you were thinking or what made you decide to put “Heart full of hate” on the same front page as “Class of 2022” of May 16 ed…

Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where s…

Primary election not a pretty one

Thank goodness the primary is over. Wow, the Republican Party sure sank to new depths. Why do we want Washington style politics in Nebraska. I…

Law and order platform

Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts