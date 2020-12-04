 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loophole keeps small businesses from getting CARES funds
0 comments

Loophole keeps small businesses from getting CARES funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is hard to run a business in Nebraska when you are a Nebraska resident and you have a business in Nebraska but you don’t qualify for the CARES Act funds because your main operations are out-of-state.

If it’s American-owned and it’s in Nebraska and the structure is part of Nebraska, taxes to the county of Hall are paid, and we pay our fair share to the city of Grand Island. I think any business that is in Nebraska should benefit from federal funds, not just a select few.

It has been a problem to even advertise the CARES Act funds relief for the landlords in this state, or much less print how you feel about this. These are tough times and you get loopholes on small businesses.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts