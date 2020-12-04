Loophole keeps small businesses from getting CARES funds

It is hard to run a business in Nebraska when you are a Nebraska resident and you have a business in Nebraska but you don’t qualify for the CARES Act funds because your main operations are out-of-state.

If it’s American-owned and it’s in Nebraska and the structure is part of Nebraska, taxes to the county of Hall are paid, and we pay our fair share to the city of Grand Island. I think any business that is in Nebraska should benefit from federal funds, not just a select few.

It has been a problem to even advertise the CARES Act funds relief for the landlords in this state, or much less print how you feel about this. These are tough times and you get loopholes on small businesses.