Lots of fun for Harvest of Harmony parade

I drove a convertible in the Harvest of Harmony parade on Oct. 2. Mr. Greg Ray of Cornhusker Toyota lent his personal vehicle for me to drive the beautiful queens because of the shortage of vehicles, convertibles were scarce.

Thank you to Mr. Ray and the all beautiful people who work so hard to put this event together. This includes the band players and their music, floats, grand marshals and police department.

Parades brings out the child in me. The theme, “We are All Super Heroes,” was excellent.

There was no queen for Grand Island Senior High, so I asked Mr. Jacobs, who currently serves as the orchestra director for GISH, to get in the vehicle — he was the king. The kids and people shouted for him and so did our teachers.

It was fun, thank you all, and God bless.

Ginger Arvizo

Grand Island